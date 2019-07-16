IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The beautification of Broadway Street is completed.

City officials and organizations gathered together Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony finalizing the project.

The sidewalks have been completely redone on the north and south side of Broadway Street from Memorial to Yellowstone highway.

Also, new curb, gutters, trees, plants, a drip system, and new LED energy-efficient lights have been installed.

The goal was to make the street more visually appealing for locals and tourists.

"Broadway is really the front door to Idaho Falls, It's where we welcome the tourists and our locals into downtown Idaho Falls. So it's really exciting and important that we have such a beautiful front door now into downtown Idaho Falls. We anticipate more "walkability" throughout the Broadway area, our restaurants and shops along Broadway, hopefully, we'll see more foot traffic. Which is really a goal, to get more people walking and biking throughout Idaho Falls," said executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, Catherine Smith.

The project was just over $600,000 and to continue, another $300,000 will be spent on beautifying the corners in Downtown.