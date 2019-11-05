The benefits of taking on a seasonal job

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As stores start to fill up with holiday shoppers, they're making sure not only that their shelves are stocked, but their employee list is as well.

Many businesses around town are looking for seasonal workers to help them out this holiday season.

Although the job role comes with a time limit, experts at Gem State Staffing say that if you're looking for a full-time gig, taking on a seasonal job isn't a bad idea.

"It can help you out with some extra money for the holidays, it can help you get your foot in the door with some of those employers, and you can add some extra experience to your resume," said HR staffing coordinator at Gem State Staffing, Lindsay Anderson.

