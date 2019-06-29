Thousands of people show up to support LGBTQ community at Idaho Falls Pride

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thousands of people took in Idaho Falls Pride at the Greenbelt River Walk in Idaho Falls on Saturday afternoon.

This is the seventh year Idaho Falls held a Pride parade. Organizers said every year, the participation has grown.

It took a year of planning to bring people together to celebrate pride, diversity and equality.

Organizers wanted to celebrate everybody who worked on bringing acceptance to the LGBTQ community and they hope to carry that hard work into the future.

"We are so happy to live in a community that is so accepting of all of its people," said Johannah Thompson, the president of Idaho Falls Pride. "If we can change one person's view so that they are not afraid and we can just soften it a little so that they don't lead with hate, then we have done our job."

There were more than 50 booths from local programs and vendors set up around the Greenbelt.

This is the second year the Idaho Falls Pride board of directors hosted a youth forum. It is an opportunity to help youth struggling with depression by listening to local people and their stories.

The goal is to let people know the community supports them in who they are.

"Our theme this year is 'This is Me.' It is just so important for people to feel safe in their community," Thompson said. "I want them to come here, have a great time, feel safe, feel loved, feel accepted and go home feeling like this community is acceptance and love is growing."

There will be a drag competition for people 14 and older at the Gem Music Venue in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out.