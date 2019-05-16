Timeline of Angie Dodge murder investigation

Angie Dodge was found stabbed to death on June 13, 1996, at her home on I Street in Idaho Falls.

Here's a look at some of the key events in the Angie Dodge murder case.



June 13, 1996 - Angie Dodge found stabbed to death in her home on I-street in Idaho Falls.

December 1996 & January 1997 , Benjamin Hobbs is questioned in Ely, Nevada in connection with the killing. He was later released to Nevada due to the lack of evidence. Hobbs was facing other charges in Nevada. Christopher Tapp was questioned about Hobbs involvement before he was arrested.

January 1997 - Police interview and arrest Christopher Tapp on charges of murder and rape. According to police, Tapp confesses to stabbing Dodge. Tapp said he feels coerced to the confession and claims his innocence.

December 11, 1998 - Tapp found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

January 22, 1999 - Files an appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court. July 20, 2000 - Idaho Supreme Court affirms his conviction.

October 4, 2002 - First Post Conviction Relief petition filed. The defense wanted to establish Tapp was in custody at the time of the confession and without legal representation. The case was dismissed by Judge Joel Tingey on July 11, 2012.

March 4, 2009 - Second Post Conviction Relief petition filed. The case was dismissed on May 1, 2013.

September 6, 2012 - Third Post Conviction Relief petition filed. Petition claims Idaho Falls police department failed to share significant findings in its investigation of the crimes. The case was dismissed on May 21, 2015.

May 12, 2015 - 4th Post Conviction Relief petition filed. Petition involves two issues. First is on if prosecutors should have turned over videos of the interrogation and polygraphs. Second on if new evidence can be presented to show Tapp was coerced into confessing.

September 29, 2016 – Judge denies Motion to Dismiss Petition filed by prosecutors office.

December 8, 2016 – Judge dismisses the first issue of the petition.



May 1, 2015 - Post Conviction Relief petition to perform DNA Testing.



July 2015 - Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark hires a private firm to investigate the Tapp case.

September 9, 2016 - Independent investigation report released to the public.

December 8, 2016, the prosecutor released his views on the independent report finding no evidence of reversing Tapp's conviction.

March 22, 2017 - Prosecutor and Defense come to an agreement to reduce the murder sentence and dismiss the rape conviction. The judge amended the sentence to 20 years plus additional time served. Chris Tapp is released from jail. The agreement also dismisses all of Tapp's appeals to the murder charge.