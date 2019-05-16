Tips to keep safe around water this summer

Water Safety

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Wednesday is International Water Safety Day. It is a day to spread awareness about drowning and educate people to become safer around water.

"There can be up to 200 people that come to a public swim," said Sara Jensen, an aquatic specialist at the West Diest Aquatic Center.

Water safety experts said that there is one obvious tool everyone should take up: learning how to swim.

"We have kids that will come to public swim and really don't know how to swim, and we really have to keep an eye on them," Jensen said.

Water safety is important not just when headed to the lake or pool but around any type of body of water.

"We have so many canals, and we live right next to the river, so it's an important skill to know," Jensen said.

Lifeguards said one of the most common situations, where they have to rescue someone, is because they are too deep in the water.

"Kids don't know their swim level as good as they think they do," said Chad Flynn, a lifeguard at the West Diest Aquatic Center. "If you don't know how to swim and you jump into deeper water, then you're putting yourself in danger."

Lifeguards also said that rescues happen a lot more often than people think.

For those who already know how to swim, there are still some rules to follow:

Swim with a buddy.

Look before you jump in.

Follow the rules lifeguards have in place.

If you're out on a boat, wear a life jacket.

"Take the time to teach your kids how to be safe around the water, and then everybody can have a good time and have and enjoy the water," Jensen said.