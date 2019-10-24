Utah non-profit travels to Zimbabwe to give aid

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "They went over across the border, and they saw an urgent and dying need of people that lived out in the bush in the rural area of Zimbabwe that had minimal to no access to health care to dental care, education, health needs, everything," said ZimbabWecare's medical director, Jared Morton.

Morton is one of more than seventy-five volunteers from the non-profit ZimbabWEcare, who carries out yearly service missions in Zimbabwe providing,

"Tons of medicine that we get through different non-profits that we pay for, to bring everything from Tylenol to blood pressure medicines, to cholesterol medicines to seizure meds, which these people just don't have access to. We also bring all the medical supplies to treat their burns, we see fractures, all kinds of medical things but at the same time we bring everything we need for dentistry," said Morton.

About "seventy-two percent of the country's population now lives in chronic poverty, and eighty-four percent of Zimbabwe's poor live in rural areas," according to a study done in 2017 by The Borgen Project.

"We go over there to just start the process and it's our local Zimbabweans, that's the key to this, that after we leave, and we come home between our missions here, that's when they go back and the real work begins. They go back and after we've stabilized their medical and dental, initial humanitarian needs, our Zimbabwean team, they're the ones who really do the work," said Morton.

On top of providing health and dental care, the organization also has a humanitarian group that hands out clothing, toys, school kits, hygiene kits, birthing kits and more.

"Remote villages that used to not have power, running water, now they have gardens, running water and their health is dramatically improved," said Morton.

