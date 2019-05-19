Vehicle Fire near Swan Valley

Swan Valley, Idaho - UPDATE 3:35 p.m. Idaho State Police reports that all lanes are open.

UPDATE: Swan Valley Fire Department says the motor home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reoprted. No word on what caused the fire.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle fire on US26 at milepost 367, near Swan Valley.

The eastbound highway is currently blocked.

