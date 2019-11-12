Veterans were honored at annual ceremony in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hearts were moved as veterans both old and young were honored for their brave service to our country on Monday.

Ninety-four-year-old veteran Verlan Louder was one of many who were honored during Madison High School's 11th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Louder is one of the few living veterans to have fought in D-Day.

"Then we jumped on the sixth of June, and from then on, I don't even like to think about it. I remember it but I don't like to think about it," said Louder.

Today, Louder appreciates the annual ceremony filled with patriotic music, stories of the brave, and gratitude for all of those who serve, past, present, and future.

"That I love, and they have been so good over the years, they have been," said Louder as he reminisced over the past Veterans Day ceremonies.

For the students, the ceremony has just as much impact.

"They love it, this is the one assembly that they can really sit through, normally they get a little rowdy, but today I think they really enjoy learning a little bit about the history and during it. Also, being able to admire the soldiers that have fought for us," said Madison High School senior and Spirit Club leader, Kayson Burrell.

The feeling in the auditorium Monday could be described in three powerful words.

"God bless America," said Retired U.S. Air Force, Lt. Colonel Robert L. Jones.