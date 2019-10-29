When does a school district cancel school for cold weather?

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As temperatures continue to drop, a school's attendance may also decline, depending on how cold it gets.

For Bonneville Joint School District 93, canceling school is done when considering things like the roads, are they clear for the students to get to school safely? What is the temperature? At D93, they typically look at twenty degrees below zero before they consider canceling school.

As for when kids are allowed to play outside in cold temperatures, that decision is for the principal of each school.

In any situation, D93 superintendent, Scott Woolstenhulme says the main thing they consider is the safety of the students.

"We really look to say is it safe for kids to be outside, as a real loose rule of thumb we look at zero degrees, but if the winds blowing, sometimes if it's raining? You know there's a lot of factors that play into that so principles really make that decision to say, it's okay for kids to be outside today, or no we want to keep them inside where it's safe and warm," said Woolstenhulme.

Woolstenhulme also suggests you make sure your kids have good warm clothes, and if your kids are in need of some, you can reach out to their school's counselor for help in getting some.