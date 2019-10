Jessica Conser

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jessica Conser, the woman who was charged with the shooting of her father Mathew Robert Travo III outside of his home in Hibbard on June 6, 2018, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Last October Conser pleaded not guilty to the charge. On Wednesday, Conser will appear in court to possibly change that plea.

In March 2019, Conser went through psychological evaluation and was appointed a psychologist.