KIFI Top Story

Woman rescues wandering llama from Yellowstone

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 12:38 PM MDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 01:16 PM MDT

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) - A llama that escaped into southern Yellowstone National Park from a guided hike in August was rescued by a Montana outfitter last weekend, just days before most of the park was to close for winter preparation.
Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas owner Kirstin Baty of Idaho Falls, Idaho, says Ike ran off after guides loosened his halter because it irritated the spot of a previously abscessed tooth.
 
They tried to capture him and eventually decided to wait for the weather to push him out of the backcountry.
 
In the meantime, park visitors reported seeing some strange wildlife.
 
Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay of Yellowstone Llamas in Bozeman, Montana, heard about Ike and feared he wouldn't survive the winter. She and three other llamas were able to lure him into a trailer on Sunday.
 
Beau Baty says Ike's rescuer is going to keep him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories