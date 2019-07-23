Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Rigby woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing sexually explicit images of a minor.

28-year-old Elizabeth Dawn Evans was sentenced last Friday in U.S. District Court.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Evans be placed on supervised release for ten years following her prison sentence.

Evans pleaded guilty on March 6, 2019.

State investigators responded to accusations of child abuse at a residence in Jefferson County, where Evans lived on February 26, 2018.

A follow up investigation found Evan's boyfriend had produced child pornography using a minor child.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Evans' electronic devices and found images of the sexual abuse taken on her phone.

Evans admitted in court to taking and possessing the images.

Judge Winmill also ordered Evans to forfeit the cell phone used in the commission of the offense.

As a result of her conviction, Evans will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative started in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

For more information about internet safety education, please click here.