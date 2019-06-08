Wonder Woman's invisible plane coming to Idaho Falls

Wonder Woman Invisible Plane

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You might not be able to see it, but Wonder Woman's invisible plane is coming to Idaho Falls.

Originally hailing from the enlightened Amazons of Paradise Island, the invisible plane will be making a stop in East Idaho later in the month.

Wonder Woman retired her plane in the 1950s and has had it stored in a barn in Washington, D.C., for a while. The Seattle Museum of Flight obtained the invisible plane in 2013. Now it is being loaned to the Museum of Idaho.

"Wonder Woman's plane comes with Wonder Woman security, but also the museum itself will have security, as well," said Deborah Chessey, the Museum of Idaho marketing director. "It will be perfectly fine."

The plane will fly into the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on June 21 and depart the next night. Both journeys will take place "under the cover of darkness," according to the Museum of Idaho.

"The other airlines understand that this is important, and so we're going to schedule it where we need to," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

This plane can fly faster than 2,000 mph, make trans-Atlantic flights without having to refuel and even allows Wonder Woman to control it with her mind. That is all thanks to highly advanced Amazon engineering.

"The plane is coming with some engineers that will be on hand to talk to people about all of the technology, engineering and science that goes into creating an invisible plane," Chessey said.

News about the superhero's aircraft's arrival has gotten many excited.

"This is unique," said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti. "I don't think I've ever heard of this happening in any other city where we've had Wonder Woman's invisible plane."

"It's so rare there's only one of these in the world," Casper said.

The public is welcome to check out the plane at the Museum of Idaho's Maker Faire on June 22 from noon until 5 p.m. The event is free.