You can now renew your driver's license online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idahoans needing to renew their driver’s license, identification card or vehicle license plate can now “skip the line by going online” through a new website: Drive Idaho.

Here is a complete list of online services:

Renew their driver’s license or ID

Purchase a replacement driver’s license or ID

Check the status of their driving privileges

Pay reinstatement fees

Update an address

Renew a vehicle license plate

Order personalized license plates

Check the status of a vehicle license plate or title

Other DMV services

Beginning July 1, two new online services will be added to the website for commercial truck registrations and oversize/overweight trip permits.

You can access the DMV Drive Idaho online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week including holidays HERE.

You cannot apply for the Star Card, Idaho’s REAL ID online. To obtain a Star Card, go to itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what documents must be taken to the county sheriff’s office.