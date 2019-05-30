KIFI Top Story

You can now renew your driver's license online

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:03 AM MDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:03 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idahoans needing to renew their driver’s license, identification card or vehicle license plate can now “skip the line by going online” through a new website: Drive Idaho.

Here is a complete list of online services:

  • Renew their driver’s license or ID
  • Purchase a replacement driver’s license or ID
  • Check the status of their driving privileges
  • Pay reinstatement fees
  • Update an address
  • Renew a vehicle license plate
  • Order personalized license plates
  • Check the status of a vehicle license plate or title
  • Other DMV services

Beginning July 1, two new online services will be added to the website for commercial truck registrations and oversize/overweight trip permits.

You can access the DMV Drive Idaho online services 24 hours a day, seven days a week including holidays HERE.

You cannot apply for the Star Card, Idaho’s REAL ID online. To obtain a Star Card, go to itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what documents must be taken to the county sheriff’s office.

