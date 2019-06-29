Young girl involved in boating accident dies, second body found

MGN Online

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A young girl is dead and a body has been found after a boating accident Friday.

Custer County officials said they received a report of a child being pulled from Redfish Lake after a kayak had overturned. Bystanders nearby were able to perform CPR on the girl.

The girl was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital in Ketchum. She was later flown to Boise Medical Center. Her name will not be released until the family has been notified.

A pair of men's boots was found on the bank of the lake.

Custer County officials ​​​​​​said Idaho Fish and Game helped assist in finding the body. The sonar on the fish and game's boat detected what was believed to be a body about 55 feet deep underwater.

The Bingham County Dive Team was also sent to assist to help find the body on Friday night.

The team was back in the water around 8 a.m Saturday. The body was found a few hours later.

The name of the body found will not be released until the family has been notified.