Zip-line, swings and more at new playground in Idaho Falls

Ribbon Cutting at Community Park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new playground has opened just in time for summer in Idaho Falls.

The city of Idaho Falls and the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls held a ribbon cutting at Community Park on Friday. It is all part of its collaborative "Partnering for Play" project.

The Idaho Falls Civitan club donated $25,000 to the $40,000 ADA compliant playground.

"We want kids out and about," said McKayla Matlack, the president for the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls. "Like anything community parks are something that over time, they break down. It really requires us to create new (playgrounds). Technology changes and new equipment comes out (too). This is a park like no other, you don't see this anywhere else.

The new playground has a large rope climber, brand new swings and a 75-foot zip line. This is just the first phase of the project. The second phase will include slides and other equipment.

Community Park is the second playground constructed in the partnership between the city of Idaho Falls and the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls. The first park constructed together was at Freeman Park in 2018.