Lemhi County discusses upcoming ballot issue on community college district

Lemhi County learns about college district proposal

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People in Lemhi County gathered Tuesday night to learn about a proposal that will be on the November 5th ballot.

Between 40 and 60 people were on hand as the pros and cons were discussed over adding Lemhi County to the College of Eastern Idaho's community college district.

The main concern is the tax coming with the proposal.

Another meeting on the topic will be held again if you live in Lemhi County and want to learn more about the topic.

It will be held at the Leadore Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On Thursday, October 24th, there will be one held in Gibbonsville from 6 to 8 P.M. at their community center.