Lemhi voters approve sales tax, reject CEI District

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In addition to community races, Lemhi County voters were asked to approve two new tax programs.

The first would allow Lemhi County to join the College of Eastern Idaho taxing district.

It was defeated by a vote of 841 in favor to 1,472 against.

The second was creation of a new, 15-year, 4% hotel-motel room tax. It was intended to help pay for a Salmon Valley Community Pool, community parks, general tourism development, and to offset the costs of other amenities that tourism might create. It was approved by a vote of 652 in favor to 155 against.

It needed a simple majority for approval.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.