Leslie Reynolds selected as Yellowstone National Park interim chief ranger

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Superintendent Cam Sholly announced Leslie Reynolds will serve as Yellowstone National Park's interim chief ranger while the park works to fill the job permanently.

Reynolds replaces outgoing chief ranger, Pete Webster, who recently transferred to deputy superintendent of Glacier National Park.

Reynolds will begin her acting position on June 18 and serve throughout the summer and fall.

Reynolds has wide-ranging experience serving for the past seven years as the chief ranger of Cape Cod National Seashore and previously as chief ranger of Shenandoah National Park, Valley district ranger in Yosemite National Park, and a multitude of other field leadership positions, including night shift supervisor in Yosemite Valley.

As Yellowstone's interim chief ranger, Reynolds will oversee a division budget of $16 million and a team of 170 employees.

Reynolds began her career with the National Park Service in 1995 as a seasonal law enforcement ranger at Yosemite National Park. She has trained and served as a mounted horse patrol ranger, mounted patrol color guard team member, deputy coroner, advanced life support park medic, helicopter short haul and hoist team member, and basic peer supporter.

Reynolds and her husband Jim will reside in Mammoth Hot Springs for the duration of the detail.