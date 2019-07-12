Lightning ignites high-country fires

USFS The Dummy fire is the latest lightning start on the Salmon-Challis National Forest

USFS The Dummy fire is the latest lightning start on the Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Five new lightning caused fires have been spotted this week on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The "Moose" fire began Thursday afternoon about 7 miles southwest of North Fork. It is a tenth of an acre in size and burning in subalpine fir. Four firefighters are assigned.

The "Dummy" fire started around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the head of Birch and Damp Creeks, just south of Williams Lake, which is about 12 miles southwest of Salmon. The fire is about 2 acres in size and burning in grass, sagebrush, fir and aspen. A Type II Initial Attack hand crew is on the scene.

The "Shady" fire started Wednesday about 2 miles east of Seafoam Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. 19 firefighters are assigned and the fire has grown to about 375 acres.

USFS The Shady fire had grown to 375 acres by Thursday.

USFS The Shady fire had grown to 375 acres by Thursday.

The "Birch" fire was first reported on July 8, near Birch Creek in the Trapper Gulch area. It was called "out" on Tuesday.

And, the "Waterfall" fire, which began Sunday on the Middle Fork of the Salmon in steep, inaccessible terrain has slowly grown to about 300 acres. The Middle Fork Trail, Waterfall Creek Trail, and campsites along the Middle Fork Salmon River remain open. The fire is in monitor status.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has no fire restrictions at this time.

