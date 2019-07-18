News

Lightning ignites the first wildfire of the year in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Hikers detected the first wildfire of the year in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday on the Sevenmile Hole trail.  

The lightning-ignited 0.1-acre fire, called the 7 Mile Hole Fire, is located three miles east of Canyon Village, near the Yellowstone River.

The fire is smoldering on a steep rocky slope and is not accessible by foot, so firefighters will monitor the fire from the canyon rim.

Currently, the fire does not pose a threat to park visitors.

