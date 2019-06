IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The danger of lightning became obvious for a diesel mechanic shop on North Boulevard in Idaho Falls, that reported a suspected lightning hit at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department sent two engines to investigate as the building was evacuated as a precaution.

There was light smoke reported in the electrical room. Workers were returning to the building by around 9 a.m.