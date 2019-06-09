Livestock killed in rollover crash near McCammon

MGN Online

McCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A dozen head of cattle were killed when a Peterbilt truck hauling a livestock trailer overturned near McCammon Saturday.

Idaho State Police were called to Price Road, just west of US 30, at 11:18 a.m.

They said Kurtis Allen, 28, of Soda Springs was eastbound on Price Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled the truck and trailer.

Allen was not hurt, but six adult cattle and six calves were killed. The highway was closed for several hours while loose cattle were rounded up.

