Load of molasses tips on I-86

Power County Sheriff

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A semi hauling molasses overturned on eastbound Interstate 86 near mile post 22 at around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck was momentarily trapped inside. He told a deputy he was hauling molasses, which spilled out of the tanker and off the side of the road.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. He has not yet been identified.

The sheriff's office is advising travelers to use extreme caution on I-86 between mile markers 22 to 24. They are concerned the smell of the molasses will draw wildlife to the area.

