Local agencies receive grants

VANCOUVER, Wa. (KIFI/KIDK) - Seven Idaho agencies will receive a share of $1.5 million in grants through the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Two are headquartered in eastern Idaho.

Health West, based in Pocatello will receive $195,000 to be used for new imaging equipment. Health West has offices throughout southeast Idaho to serve low-income and rural communities.

The Trust will also provide $198,000 to the Ashton-based Henry's Fork Foundation to help finance new staff. That staff will be directed at conservation efforts in the Upper Snake River Watershed.

Also receiving grants were the Boise Rescue Missing, $62,000, Idaho Trails Association in Boise, $96,500, Mission Aviation Fellowship in Nampa, $400,000, Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center in Twin Falls, $240,000, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in Boise, $250,000.

The Vancouver, Washington based Murdock Trust provides grants to non-profit groups throughout the northwest to improve the quality of life in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. According to the Trust, it has awarded over $1 billion in cumulative grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits since opening in 1975.

The trust was created by the will of the late Melvin J. Murdock.