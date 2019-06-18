Local artists give a flare to Salmon River privies

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Fish and Game Department has enlisted the support of several local artists to add a creative transformation to outdoor restrooms.

The usually vandalism-prone latrines are located at boating and fishing access areas along the Salmon River between Challis and North Fork. Fish and Game officials say they've become something nearby communities can be proud of and visitors appreciate.

"The results are original works of art that receive far less abuse and require less maintenance over the long term," says Caryll McConnell, Idaho Fish and Game employee who spearheads the effort. "It's been rewarding and fun, a win-win approach for everyone."

She says a sense of ownership also helps protect against vandalism. McConnell, who calls herself a hobby-artist, said it appears to be working, so far.

The Kid's Creek Pond in Salmon was the subject of her first makeover in 2012. The property is owned by the city of Salmon and co-managed by Idaho Fish and Game.

Others have been completed by the Lemhi Art Guild at Elk Bend, 20 miles south of Salmon, the Challis Arts Council at Colston access, 12 miles south of Elk Bend, and a host of animals were depicted by artists at Bobcat Gulch by local artists Cheryl Detwiler-Mihalka, Lynn Federspiel-Young, Heidi Messner, Nancy Russell and McConnell.