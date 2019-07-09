Local arts groups receive grant donations

Lillian Vallely student learns traditional beading

Lillian Vallely student learns traditional beading

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A number of local arts groups will benefit from grant awards announced by the F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund.

The fund, in the Idaho Community Foundation, announced more than $73,000 in grants to arts-focused non-profit organizations in southeast Idaho.

The fund, which was formerly a "foundation", was founded in 1999 by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline in honor of her parents. It joined the Idaho Community Foundation in 2011.

The fund awards grants twice a year. The spring recipients include:

American Falls School District #381 – $3,500 to purchase photographs printed on aluminum that will be mounted on the hallway walls of the new J.R. Simplot Elementary School.

Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc. – $5,000 to support transportation, staffing and supplies for field trips to ARTitorium on Broadway from schools that otherwise would not be able to visit.

Idaho International Choral Festival – $5,000 to support the Festival's advertising, promotion, videography and webcast.

Idaho State University Foundation – $5,000 to support the Idaho Museum of Natural History's Edson Fichter exhibit.

Idaho State University Foundation – $10,000 to purchase tour-specific equipment and materials in order to bring ISU theatre productions and masterclasses to 1,000+ students in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State University Foundation – $4,000 to support a week-long music camp.

Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Inc. – $5,000 to provide support for 4th graders to participate in Link up, a music education program created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association, Inc. – $2,000 to help a violist and community member of the Idaho State-Civic Symphony attend the Montecito International Music Festival.

Lillian Vallely School – $6,410 to help Native American students honor and preserve their heritage by allowing them to be creative using their traditions and culture.

Malad Valley Welsh Foundation – $1,300 to purchase display racks, easels and supplies to display works of art by youth at the Malad Valley Welsh Festival Art Competition and Display.

North Gem Education Foundation – $1,086 to purchase art supplies for high school art and literature classes.

Opera Idaho, Inc. – $6,726 to bring opera performances to elementary and middle schools in Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties.

Oxford Peak Arts Council – $1,000 to establish an event that will raise awareness and provide greater opportunities in the arts for rural youth and underserved artistic populations.

Pocatello Art Center – $2,500 to create a comprehensive report and illustrated companion book that presents the history of the Pocatello Art Center, including profiles of artists, past and present, pictured alongside their work.

Pocatello Valley Montessori School – $7,500 to implement a school-wide music and art curriculum to provide a well-rounded education to students, as well as benefit the community with collaborative art projects and music performances.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Inc. – $7,042 to provide hands-on art lessons in 60 elementary school classrooms in Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Fort Hall and Soda Springs.