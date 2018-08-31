Local charity golf event clears 6K for Make-A-Wish Idaho

Local charity golf event clears 6K for MakeAWish Idaho

The Inaugural Special Teams Idaho charity golf event was held Thursday morning in Blackfoot. The shotgun start for the scramble got underway at 8:30 a.m.

The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course hosted 15 teams of four, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Idaho. The fundraiser cleared more than $6,000 according to organizer Mike Jorgensen.

Jorgensen's own son, Trenton, was in attendance. He is a six-and-a-half-year-old who is a Make-A-Wish recipient. Trenton and his family were able to visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2015. Now the Jorgensen's want to give back by being wish granters.

Thirty-eight sponsors donated and supported the event with raffle prizes or hole sponsorships. Encompass Home Health and Hospice provided lunch just after 1 p.m. The prizes and raffle winners were announced after lunch.