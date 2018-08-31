Local charity golf event clears 6K for Make-A-Wish Idaho
The Inaugural Special Teams Idaho charity golf event was held Thursday morning in Blackfoot. The shotgun start for the scramble got underway at 8:30 a.m.
The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course hosted 15 teams of four, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish of Idaho. The fundraiser cleared more than $6,000 according to organizer Mike Jorgensen.
Jorgensen's own son, Trenton, was in attendance. He is a six-and-a-half-year-old who is a Make-A-Wish recipient. Trenton and his family were able to visit Walt Disney World Resort in 2015. Now the Jorgensen's want to give back by being wish granters.
Thirty-eight sponsors donated and supported the event with raffle prizes or hole sponsorships. Encompass Home Health and Hospice provided lunch just after 1 p.m. The prizes and raffle winners were announced after lunch.