Local consumers disappointed by Disney+

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFK/KIDK) - The launch of Disney+ is leaving some local consumers disappointed.

"I'm not going to lie. I was kinda disappointed. It was something that we have all been looking forward to. Knowing that there were problems, we're probably not going to watch it," said Kayla Sierra, of Rexburg.

The launch of the new Disney app had many people jumping in to be the first with the new streaming app only to experience some frustrating issues.

They all paid their first monthly fee for the service but nothing would stream.

Around 8 a.m Tuesday, Disney Plus tweeted: "The demand or #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you're excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience."

Those looking to stream their favorite Disney movies were left disappointed when they found out they couldn't.

The high number of Disney+ streamers overtaxed the system, resulting in a crash for the newly launched app.

Among the disappointed were Brigham Young University-Idaho students.

They said they already have enough things to pay for and what little money they have left should go toward things that work.

BYU-I student Tessa Bagley said she had been looking forward to the app and is sharing the payment plan with her brother.

"As a college student, it's hard to pay for different streaming serves. I already have Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. So the fact that it was only $7 was nice, but I was still disappointed that it didn't work at first because it should," said Bagley.

The girls say the streaming service is working now but is still running a tad slower than they had hoped.

They expect as time goes on Disney will have all the bugs fixed, and they will be able to stream all their favorite shows in no time.