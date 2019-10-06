Local family will stay warm this winter

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

While a lot of us may be feeling the cold this winter, one family will definitely be feeling the warmth of love.

"I was really surprised when I got to be in this. To be elected for a new furnace, it was quite amazing. I never won anything in my life, so it was amazing," said Martin Stoddard, of Shelley.

Lennox Furnace is part of a Feel the Love campaign in which it is donating heaters to households across the country.

Conan Heating and Air Conditioning Company in Idaho is joining in this mission by donating its services to install the new heating system in the Stoddard family home.

Jim Conan, the co-owner Conan Heating and Air Conditioning Company, said: "Martin was a great candidate for it. Among the many, it is our great opportunity to give back to a community that is so great. That is why we are so grateful to be part of this campaign."

Stoddard's daughter, Lisa Wise, nominated her father for the new heating unit and says this is a man who has spent his entire life giving. Now it is his turn to receive.

Wise said: "My dad, his entire life, he has always given to us and provided not just for us, but for the community. He gives away cars, money, and makes things for people. He just deserves it. He is wonderful in every way. A lot of times, he doesn't think so, and we need to remind him he deserves it, more than anybody I can think of right now."​​​​​​​

Staff members of Conan Heating and Air Conditioning Company gave up their Saturday to install the new heating system for the Stoddard family.

The company encourages others to share the love in any way that they can.

Patty Conan, a bookkeeper at Conan Heating and Air Conditioning Company, said, "Dealers from across the country and Canada who are participating in the Feel the Love campaign, a lot more people in our communities need to do more things to make people feeling happy and make people feel comfortable."​​​​​​​

Jim Conan said: "Idaho is a giving state. We are glad to be a part of that and to help someone who is always giving to the community themselves."

​​​​​​​Conan Heating and Air Conditioning Company hopes to make another family in Idaho feel loved next year.