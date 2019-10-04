Local group holding competitive food drive for Benny's Pantry

Benny's Pantry Food Drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local group of six separate offices is in the midst of a competitive food drive to see who can collect the largest total of goods before Friday.

The group, consisting of Heritage Home Health Services, Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation, Copper Summit Assisted Living, TanaBell, Meadowland Physical Therapy and Kulak CrossFit, wanted to find a way to give back to the ISU community and decided to help Benny's Pantry.

"Let's show that we roar like a Bengal, and we wanted to offer to our patients and to their patients and get residents who live with them to be able to donate back to ISU," Stephanie Richards, part of Meadowland Therapy's marketing team, explained.

This year is the first that the group has held the drive, so they didn't set any specific goals. Still, they've managed to collect what Richards described as "a truckload."

The event, which runs from Sept. 23 - Oct. 4, is being held in associated with ISU's homecoming week.

"We wanted it to be, show some orange and black pride, and then donate to ISU during homecoming week," Richards said.

Additionally, there is a raffle going on with the drive. For every two items you bring in, you get a raffle ticket that could win you football tickets and ISU gear, among other things.

The drawing will be held next Tuesday, during homecoming, with Benny the Bengal doing the drawing.