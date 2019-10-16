Local haunted house is actually haunted?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Planet Doom is known for scaring people, but the new owner says the haunted house is experiencing some hauntings of its own.

Some very strange things have been happening there since January.

Everything from things turning on and off by themselves to footsteps to even ghostly shadows.

They even called in ghost hunters to check out the building.

The paranormal researchers did an investigation Saturday night at Planet Doom to see if they can find evidence of an actual haunting at the haunted house.

Set designer Anthony Kinikin says they have lots of pieces in the building that could potentially be associated with paranormal activity, but he doesn't have any idea where the disturbances are coming from.