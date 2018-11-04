Local homeless people get help from community

Homeless people get help from community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - From a hot meal to help finding a home, the homeless population in Idaho Falls got some help from the community Saturday morning at the Homeless Stand Down event.

"It gives us a chance to reach out and say, 'Hey we're here for you,'" said Darrel Homer, with the Idaho Falls American Legion. "What can we do to assist? How can we help you out?"

The Homeless Stand Down event is a chance for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to get a warm meal, a flu shot, a haircut and health and dental checks. They can also get housing and rent assistance, utility help and food resources.

"It's a way for people to connect with lots of community providers in one spot, so they don't have to go from business to business," said Brenda Price, Region Six Housing Coalition Chair. "They can get some basic necessities that they need, we have sleeping bags, various things, get a hot meal and just feel appreciated for a day."

There was also a special area for veterans. According to a press release about the event, there were 228 homeless veterans in Idaho in 2017. On Saturday, homeless veterans could get cold-weather gear, sleeping bags and resources to help them.

"We realize that this is our brothers and sisters that have raised their hand at one point and time and said, 'I will do what the country needs,'" Homer said. "They took the call to arms very seriously. They have fallen on some unfortunate times. We had each other's backs when we were deployed, when we were in the service, and it's no different now."

This was the 10th year this event has been held.