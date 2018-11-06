Local issues up for votes in eastern Idaho Tuesday

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In addition to two state-wide propositions and specific candidate elections throughout the region, there are a half-dozen local issues being decided by voters Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of the major local issues.

ABERDEEN SCHOOL DISTRICT #58: PLANT FACILITY LEVY

Voters in Aberdeen School District #58 will vote on a ten-year plant facility levy. The $275,000 per year levy can be used to remodel, furnish, or repair any existing buildings. The district has outlined some specific repairs and purchases to maintain existing facilities with funds generated by the levy over the next ten years.

TETON SCHOOL DISTRICT #401: SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY

In the Teton School District #401, voters will decide a two year, $3.1 million dollar per year supplemental levy. The school district said the levy would allow it to attract and retain teaching staff, maintain full-day kindergarten, make technology improvements, and help it afford new education programs. The levy would continue at the same level of funding voters have approved since 2013.

WEST JEFFERSON DISTRICT #253: SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY

West Jefferson District #253 patrons will decide a two-year, $300,000 per year supplemental levy.

Unlike plant facility levies, supplemental levies can be used for broader purposes like supporting employee positions and updating technology and equipment. According to the district, the levy would raise $300,000 per year for two years. According to the school district it would be used to support staff salaries and attract new teaching staff.

CUSTER COUNTY JAIL

Custer County voters will be asked to approve a $4.5 million general obligation bond issue that would help bring the county courthouse into compliance with minimum ADA standards and replace the existing county jail. It needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

The bond is a scaled-down second-try at the project. A $5.5 million dollar bond issue was defeated at the polls once before. It's estimated the bond would cost taxpayers about $48 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The county has faced the threat of legal action for failing to meet minimum standards. Commissioners have, so far, kept the county out of court by showing a good-faith effort to address the problem.

FREMONT COUNTY WILDLIFE CROSSING

Fremont County voters let their county commission know what they think about wildlife crossings on Highway 20 over Targhee Pass. Voters were given three choices, yes, no, or I don't know, in an advisory ballot.

A group of wildlife advocates have proposed the Idaho Transportation Department consider building wildlife overpasses and fencing to direct wildlife over or under the highway in known wildlife corridors. Specifically, the plan would focus on a stretch of highway between Idaho 87 and the Montana state line.

Some Island Park residents have voiced concerns about the proposal and the impacts it might have.

The results of the election will be used by the Fremont County Commission to help inform its recommendations to the Idaho Transportation Department or other agencies.

BLACKFOOT POOL BOND

Voters in Blackfoot decided the fate of the city's swimming pool Tuesday. The city council decided that if voters supported a $3.9 million general obligation bond the city would renovate the pool. If not, it would be closed.

If approved, the 20-year bond was estimated to cost the average taxpayer about $69.62 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

TETON COUNTY, WYOMING LODGING TAX

Teton County, Wyoming has used a lodging tax to fund a variety of visitor-impacted services for the past several years. On Tuesday, voters will decide whether to renew it.

60 percent of the two percent lodging tax is used for local travel and tourism promotion. 30 percent is used for visitor impact services, including things like vehicle parking, transportation, public restrooms, pedestrian and bicycle pathways, museums and other public safety displays. Teton County and Jackson split the remaining 10 percent in their respective general funds.

In 2016, total lodging tax collections amounted to $6.3 million. $2.5 million went straight to town and county budgets and $3.8 million to Travel and Tourism promotion.