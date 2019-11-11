Local man found dead in car crash

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 70-year-old Bonneville County man was found dead at the scene of a crash about one mile from the Snake River Road on Fall Creek Road.

The man was identified as Ted Bromley.

Hunters found a vehicle just before 6 a.m. Sunday that had crashed into the creek bed. They saw the man's body trapped underneath the vehicle and submerged in the water.

Deputies say the crash appeared to have happened sometime during the night. They said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

