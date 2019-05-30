Local police interact with school students

(KIFI/KIDK) - As classwork began to run down for the summer, local police spent some time interacting with school children.

In Idaho Falls, as part of the "Blue in the School" program, officers hosted a car show for students at Temple View Elementary School. The show featured their Regional Bomb Squad "Bear Cat", the IPFD SWAT vehicle, and patrol vehicles from three agencies.

In Pocatello, students from Hawthorne Middle School visited the police station to watch a K-9 demonstration.

In Rexburg, the Madison County Sheriff's Office participated in a Community Health Fair at the Madison School District.

In St. Anthony, Chief Neff and Sgt. Belew brought K-9 Mako to Parker-Egin Elementary School.

St. Anthony officers also joined students at Henry's Fork Elementary for a bike ride to the ball diamonds for a day of games and pizza in the park.

And, Chubbuck Police worked with students to remind everyone that kids will be out on the streets this summer.

They encouraged children to use sidewalks or paths while on their bikes, watch for traffic, and always wear a helmet. Drivers are reminded that all Chubbuck residential streets are posted at 25 mph.

