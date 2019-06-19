Local students named Presidential Scholars

Alex Wong/Getty Images

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Two western Wyoming students have been selected as 2019 U.S. Presidential scholars.

Governor Mark Gordon announced that Lillian Brazil of Jackson (Jackson Hole High School) and Scott Nicholas Orton of Afton (Star Valley High School) have been invited to the National Recognition Program in Washington D.C. June 21-24. They will receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion.

"These two Wyoming students should be recognized for their academic success, demonstrated leadership, and the contributions they have made to their schools and communities," Governor Gordon said.

The Scholars program was established in 1964 by executive order of the President. It is intended to recognize and honor some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Megan Elizabeth Clements from Rigby (Rigby High School) and John Chen from Boise (Centennial High School) will represent Idaho in the award presentation.