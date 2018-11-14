Local woman selected as 'Artist in Residence' at Yellowstone

First Idaho artist selected as Artist in Residence

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The first Idaho artist to be selected as the 'Artist in Residence' at Yellowstone National Park is wrapping up her work. Linda Aman of Ammon spent 20 days in the park right next to Old Faithful Geyser. During her time there, she says she was exposed to color combinations and beauty like she's never seen before.

"I went all around, walked around the geysers, and then came back to paint," says Aman." I interacted with people there. We were all watching Old Faithful go off. I was really engaged with the public."

That's the whole idea of the 'Artist in Residence' program. The National Park Service wants artists to have the ability to spend time in the park and spark their own creativity. At the same time, they want the artists to teach visitors about the park, and about arts, and how to get involved. Linda Aman did her serious painting at night when the guests weren't around. During the day, she taught hundreds of people they too could create art.

"There was this one big guy and I said 'You can paint.' He said, "I can't do that," I said. 'I challenge you! I can make you into an artist in 20 minutes.' When we was finished he would walk around showing everyone his painting. That was repeated over and over," says Aman.

Sometimes Aman would make an entire family or group sit down together and paint. They were always amazed at what they could accomplish. There were a lot of visitors from foreign countries. Aman says language was never a barrier.

"There was one lady's father from China. She wanted him to take the class, but he spoke no English. There are no barriers here. She interpreted what I said, and he was so excited he was taking the class. We were showing him things and explaining and it didn't have to be in his language," says Aman.

Aman says her work will be forever changed by this 'Artist in Residence' experience. Her favorite piece is that of a buffalo, in which she used painting techniques new to her.

"I'm going to continue this experience, and go farther with realism and emotion."

Some of the pieces are expensive, as you would expect from a professional artist. There are prints available for purchase which you can find on her WEBSITE. She teaches a lot of art classes in Eastern Idaho. That might be the perfect Christmas gift for the shy artist in your family.