POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department has some advice for chilly, early-morning commuters; Lock your doors.

It's not uncommon for people to start up their vehicles on cold mornings, then leave them running for a while to warm up.

But, if you do that, be sure to lock the doors. Pocatello Police report three vehicles were reported stolen Thursday morning alone.

All three were left running with keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked.