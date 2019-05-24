Loenzo bridge traffic congestion expected

ITD US 20 looking west from Thornton towards Lorenzo

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Holiday travelers should expect traffic delays at the Lorenzo Bridge construction zone on US 20, between Rigby and Rexburg.

"This rehabilitation will entail re-surfacing of the bridge deck, replacing the guardrail, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement," said ITD Project Manager Alecia Johnson. "This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge."

For now drivers can expect reduced speed limits to be in effect until the bridge rehabilitation is complete this fall. Traffic will be periodically shifted to single lane, two-way traffic as part of construction work.

ITD is encouraging motorists to stay alert when approaching construction zones, merge cautiously, and use alternate routes when possible.