Longtime Pocatello Police employee retires after 30 years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One of Pocatello’s longest-serving members of the police force is hanging up her hat after serving 30 years.

Officers, friends and family all came together to say “goodbye and good luck” to Pocatello PD’s community service coordinator, Dianne Brush, during today’s sendoff.

She was presented with a plaque with a photo of when she started working.

For years, she’s been helping the community understand how police officers keep everyone safe, while also acting as a department liaison to the public.

Before coming to Pocatello, Brush worked for the Boise police department -- and before that, she worked in broadcasting for 11 years at local news stations across the country.

“I’m looking forward to the next adventure in life. I hope I have done something to help make Pocatello be a little safer and educate the public about how they can keep themselves safe. If I’ve done that, then I’m happy,” Brush said.

Her service to the community doesn’t end here; she plans to volunteer for the American Red Cross after she officially retires Friday.