Luxury apartment complex planned in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls-based developer plans a major new development in Pocatello.

Ball Ventures announced Friday it will build a 404-unit residential community within the Northgate Development.

In cooperation with Kartchner Inc., the development will include 384 luxury apartment units with one to three bedroom options and an additional 20 townhomes, a premium fitness center, outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour club room, and a playground. The developer said the location, near Portneuf Wellness Complex, featuring community trails and parks made an ideal location for the apartment community.

"With the anticipated growth in and around Pocatello, there is a clear need for more residential options in the area," says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. "We are pleased to work with Kartchner Inc on the apartments and townhomes, and to help meet the growing demand in the market."

Ball Ventures and Kartchner purchased the property from Portneuf Development, LLC.

