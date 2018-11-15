Madison Fire Department sends help to California

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Fire Department in Rexburg has sent two fire trucks and six firefighters to help California battle raging fires.

Spokesman Troyce Miskin said the trucks were deployed to southern California last Friday. Their mission will be to cover fire calls in local communities, whose own fire departments had already deployed to fight the devastating range fires.

The six firefighters deployed last week were Ellis Johnston, Kevin Davis, Trent Munns, Byron Wilkins, Korth Petersen, and Logan Ellis.

The department regularly deploys firefighting assistance throughout the country. Some of its more recent efforts were on the Marten Creek and Roosevelt fires in Wyoming.