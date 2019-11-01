News

Madison firefighters in California

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:45 AM MDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:45 AM MDT

Madison Firefighters in California

The Madison Fire Department is among many from Idaho fighting fires in California. 

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Madison Fire Department, headquartered in Rexburg, is among the many Idaho teams fighting fires in California.  

Madison sent two crews to help fight the Kincade fire in northern California.  

There are three firefighters on each brush truck crew.  One team includes Gary Landon, Byron Wilkins, and Rob Ricks.   The second team includes Ellis Johnston, Stan Crittendon, and Kevin Davis. 

The teams were dispatched to California last Sunday and committed to spend at least two weeks on the firelines there.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories