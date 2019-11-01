Madison Firefighters in California Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Fire Department Madison Firefighters, left to right, Gary Landon, Byron Wilkins, Rob Ricks [ + - ] The Madison Fire Department is among many from Idaho fighting fires in California.

Madison sent two crews to help fight the Kincade fire in northern California.



There are three firefighters on each brush truck crew. One team includes Gary Landon, Byron Wilkins, and Rob Ricks. The second team includes Ellis Johnston, Stan Crittendon, and Kevin Davis.



The teams were dispatched to California last Sunday and committed to spend at least two weeks on the firelines there.