Magistrate judge interviews scheduled

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission is preparing to interview five candidates for Madison County Magistrate Judge. The vacancy was created by the announced retirement of Judge Mark Rammell December 31.

The nominees are Ada County Deputy Prosecutor David Hunt, Idaho Falls City Prosecuting attorney Jeffrey Thomason, Fremont County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brock Bischoff, Rexburg attorney Sean Bartholick, and Blackfoot attorney Manuel Murdoch.

One of the six original applicants for the position has withdrawn.

The Magistrate Commission interviews are scheduled Friday, November 15 at 9:30 a.m. in the Madison County Commissioners' Meeting Room at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg. The interviews will be open to the public.

Following the interviews, the commission will deliberate in closed session.

