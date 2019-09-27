Major infrastructure projects underway in Ashton

Mickie Funke Ora Bridge, west of Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three major construction jobs have made significant progress in Ashton this summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Fremont County are working to replace the Ora Bridge. The bridge crosses the Snake River southwest of the Ashton Dam. It's located just west of the Frost Top landmark on US Highway 20. Officials hope the bridge will be completed by this time next year.

At the same time, City Councilman Jerry Funke said an $11 million NRCS-funded project is underway to replace pipe line for the North Fremont Canal Company. The project is replacing old pipe and pumps with a gravity flow system. That will eventually eliminate irrigation pumps for farmers served by the canal system.

And, at the same time, Funke said a major sewer line replacement project is underway. That two-phase, $4 million project is in its second year. It will replace sewer lines, some of which have been in place for decades. The project also includes a treatment lagoon and storage pond to help Ashton meet Environmental Protection Agency treatment standards.