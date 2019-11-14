Make-A-Wish helps local teen's dream comes true

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Adoring fans and paparazzi were spotted Wednesday afternoon seeking autographs from a young man at Macy's in Idaho Falls.

Many were eager to meet 18-year-old Hank Cazier of Idaho Falls.

He may seem like your average teenage boy, but Wednesday morning he woke up to find that his dream of becoming a star had come true.

Macy’s at the Grand Teton Mall and Make-A-Wish Idaho helped Cazier's dream of being a model into a reality.

Cazier has been battling a brain tumor since he was 14.

With the help of the organizations, along with community support, Cazier was able to pause his focus on fighting cancer and take a moment to enjoy life.

"You know these children don't ask for an illness they don't ask for a diagnosis. They are children thrown into an adult's world and to have a positive outlook and to support the children who don't ask for this. It just happens to them. It takes the community it takes the support of corporations and community to make a wish come true," said Julie Thomas, regional manager of Make-a-Wish Idaho.

Last month, Cazier was sent to New York for a photo shoot.

Hank's photos can now be seen in magazines across the county and on local billboards.

Upon waking up Wednesday morning, Cazier's day was filled with many surprises.

A limo arrived outside his home, waiting to take him to an unexpected unveiling of a billboard featuring him as part of Macy’s annual holiday campaign.

After the unveiling, the limo carried Cazier to the Grand Teton Mall where he was met by fans eager to take selfies and request autographs from Macy's featured holiday model.

Cazier's brothers are excited to see his dreams come true.

"I really love the guy. Out of the three of us, I think All of us knew he was going to be the big famous one. I actually knew as a child what his dream was supposed to be; a model and then marry a princess," Kaysen Cazier, Hank's older brother.

He hasn't found his princess just yet, but his dream of being a model has been checked off his wish list.

For a chance to see Hank's billboard and see the model in action, drive to 930 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.