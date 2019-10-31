Malad man killed in early morning crash

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Malad man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 early Thursday.

Idaho State Police were called to southbound I-15 at milepost 74, near Pocatello, at 2:57 a.m.

According to ISP, Kaden Bowman, 19, was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup went off the left shoulder, into the median, and rolled.

Bowman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. They said he died at the scene.

The left, northbound lane of I-15 was blocked for about one and a half hours during the investigation of the crash.

