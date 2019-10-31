News

Malad man killed in early morning crash

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 08:17 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:17 AM MDT

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Malad man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 early Thursday.

Idaho State Police were called to southbound I-15 at milepost 74, near Pocatello, at 2:57 a.m. 

According to ISP, Kaden Bowman, 19, was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup.   The pickup went off the left shoulder, into the median, and rolled.

Bowman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup.  They said he died at the scene.

The left, northbound lane of I-15 was blocked for about one and a half hours during the investigation of the crash.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories