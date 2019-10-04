Man arrested after chase on I-15

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man is behind bars after leading authorities on a slow-speed chase for more than 20 miles.

The chase started in Clark County on I-15 approximately 12 miles north of Dubois.

Several people called 911 to report a truck swerving all over the road.

A Clark County sheriff's deputy located the truck but the driver would not pull over.

Idaho State Police responded and deployed spike strips, flattening 3 tires on the pickup.

The driver, later identified as Brian Bensen, of Lewiston, continued to drive on the rims at slow speeds.

He eventually stopped on I-15 about 5 miles north of Idaho Falls.

He refused to get out of the truck for about 45 minutes. He was taken into custody just before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

