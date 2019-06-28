News

Man arrested in Bingham County after high speed chase

BINGHAM COUNTY (KIFI/KIDK) - On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Idaho State Police attempted to stop a 2002 Chrysler 300 for speeding at 75 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone on US Highway 91 in Bingham County.

The car drove off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended a short time later on Sheepskin Road just east of Highway 91 where the driver, 31-year-old Jared Sireech was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot.

Sireech was booked into the Bingham County Jail for felony eluding, driving under the influence and resist and obstruct a police officer.

Further charges may be pending.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Fort Hall Police Department.

 

